Cleopatra! by aaronosaurus
Cleopatra!

The start of the big Mardi Gras parades for the next week and a half. The fun was short lived as the next float first got stuck on a curb trying to make the corner and then hit a tree when it ran wide.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Aaron Lee

@aaronosaurus
