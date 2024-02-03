Previous
Gray start to a colorful parade by aaronosaurus
56 / 365

Gray start to a colorful parade

The parade start times were moved up because of the forecast rain. It was already cloudy in the morning and I saw these two horses waiting for things to start in colors that were pulled down because of the gray light.
3rd February 2024 3rd Feb 24

Aaron Lee

@aaronosaurus
