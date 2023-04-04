Previous
Falling paint by abstractnature
76 / 365

Falling paint

The colours behind the grey paint seemed interesting.
4th April 2023 4th Apr 23

Sara

@abstractnature
Andreas ace
Great take! May I suggest that you transform the vertical perspective? In Photoshop perhaps by minus 17.
April 4th, 2023  
