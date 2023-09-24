Previous
Dark blue by abstractnature
Dark blue

I had to take it as part of my club, but was really disappointed by how the presenter put in the picture, cropping everything except the blue. I’m also looking forward to continuing to upload in the future
24th September 2023

Sara

@abstractnature
