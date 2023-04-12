Previous
Alive by abstractnature
84 / 365

Alive

Right now everything is going at such a fast pace, so I just need to look behind the crowd towards the goal.
12th April 2023 12th Apr 23

Sara

@abstractnature
23% complete

