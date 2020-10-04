Previous
Light in the shadows of the fall by adi314
Photo 783

Light in the shadows of the fall

4th October 2020 4th Oct 20

Adi

ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Harry J Benson ace
Good lighting, and leading line
October 14th, 2020  
sheri
I like the light leading me onward.
October 14th, 2020  
Mary Siegle ace
The light is gorgeous!
October 14th, 2020  
Tracy ace
You captured the light so nicely!
October 14th, 2020  
