Photo 827
The Aberdeen Pavillion
13th July 2021
13th Jul 21
3
5
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1568
photos
169
followers
107
following
226% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
13th July 2021 6:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ottawa
,
landsdowne
,
ajul21
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Nice framed, perfect in black and white.
July 14th, 2021
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovley bw capture
July 14th, 2021
gloria jones
ace
Neat b&w capture
July 14th, 2021
