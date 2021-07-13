Previous
The Aberdeen Pavillion by adi314
Photo 827

The Aberdeen Pavillion

13th July 2021 13th Jul 21

Adi

ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Nice framed, perfect in black and white.
July 14th, 2021  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovley bw capture
July 14th, 2021  
gloria jones ace
Neat b&w capture
July 14th, 2021  
