Photo 827
Le Garbage
beauty in the mundane
9th July 2021
9th Jul 21
5
4
Adi
ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1572
photos
168
followers
106
following
823
824
825
826
827
828
829
830
383
825
826
827
828
2
829
830
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
9th July 2021 7:44pm
Privacy
Public
garbage
,
mundane
,
ajul21
jackie edwards
ace
Nice edit!
July 30th, 2021
kali
ace
great processing
July 30th, 2021
Pigeons Farm
ace
I love the processing on this and the title suits it perfectly.
July 30th, 2021
Peter Dulis
ace
very creative
July 30th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Creative processing, love it
July 30th, 2021
