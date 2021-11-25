Previous
Next
Big Dreams in a little library by adi314
Photo 871

Big Dreams in a little library

My partner, @farmreporter, challenged me to take a picture of a library.
This is a picture of my daughters library
25th November 2021 25th Nov 21

Adi

ace
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
238% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Adi ace
@farmreporter here is my response to your challenge.
I don't know if you noticed but we have been paired up for a 3rd time. I will think of something and let you know tomorrow monday
November 29th, 2021  
Wendy ace
This is so cool! I love how you have focused on the Big Dreams words!
A FAV!!
Congrats on being short listed last week.
I will also sit down and send you something tomorrow!
November 29th, 2021  
Peter Dulis ace
cool
November 29th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise