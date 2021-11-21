Hightlights

Previous
Wendy, @farmreporter challenged me to take pictures of my children at the playground.
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Adi

@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
Adi ace
Hey Wendy @farmreporter. Here is my response to your challenge. I ended up talking to one of the moms for the whole time and didn't get many shots. I processed this as if it was overexposed on purposed, I liked the light feel it gave it.
November 22nd, 2021  
