Photo 385
Another old beauty
5th August 2021
5th Aug 21
1
2
Adi
@adi314
I have always liked photography, but only until three years ago (2015), I started learning about it. For me photography is not about documenting...
1583
photos
171
followers
113
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
Album 2
Camera
Canon EOS 5D Mark IV
Taken
5th August 2021 5:58pm
Tags
acar
,
aaug21
Graeme Stevens
I do like these older cars....they're a lot better looking that some of the lumps of steel we have now
September 8th, 2021
