Previous
Next
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
45 / 365

Metal decoration of a bee and a dragonfly
4th March 2022 4th Mar 22

Agnes

@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
12% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Die zijn mooi! Je hebt de details ook goed vastgelegd!
March 4th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise