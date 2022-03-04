Sign up
45 / 365
Metal decoration of a bee and a dragonfly
4th March 2022
4th Mar 22
Agnes
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Taken
11th February 2022 2:21pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ingrid
ace
Die zijn mooi! Je hebt de details ook goed vastgelegd!
March 4th, 2022
