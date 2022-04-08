Sign up
80 / 365
Coffee time
8th April 2022
8th Apr 22
Agnes
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
white
,
coffee
,
blue
,
&
Ingrid
ace
Leuke weerspiegeling! Ik heb een paar van precies dezelfde kopjes!
April 8th, 2022
Maggiej
Clever shot
April 8th, 2022
Dione Giorgio
Where's mine? Beautiful mug and reflection. Great shot.
April 8th, 2022
