Previous
Next
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
80 / 365

Coffee time
8th April 2022 8th Apr 22

Agnes

@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
21% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Ingrid ace
Leuke weerspiegeling! Ik heb een paar van precies dezelfde kopjes!
April 8th, 2022  
Maggiej
Clever shot
April 8th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Where's mine? Beautiful mug and reflection. Great shot.
April 8th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise