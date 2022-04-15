Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Field with daffodils next to it a bicycle path
15th April 2022

Agnes

@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Maggiej
Lovely colour.
April 15th, 2022  
Maggiej
I did calligraphy in my youth. A great skill. Do you illustrate the versal. I did gold burnish once but a long time ago.
April 15th, 2022  
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot and Spring colours. I like the leading lines and shadows in the right shot .
April 15th, 2022  
Pam ace
Beautiful!
April 15th, 2022  
