112 / 365
Blossom in different colours
10th May 2022
10th May 22
Agnes
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
23rd April 2022 6:08pm
Sizes
Privacy
Tags
blossom
