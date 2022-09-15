Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
During a walk I saw Christmas lights hanging on a fence. Will we still be able to affird that with energy prices.
Agnes

@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands.
Linda
I have the same concern about energy prices. Christmas lights are a precious part of the Christmas celebrations.
September 15th, 2022  
