289 / 365
This cutie comes from Canada as a gift from my sister who has lived there for a long time
3rd November 2022
3rd Nov 22
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
animal
Kate
ace
Cute sculpture
November 3rd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 3rd, 2022
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice closeup
November 3rd, 2022
