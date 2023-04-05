Sign up
Photo 442
The dessert was delicious, what remained was this abstract plate
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
2
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
light
,
abstract
,
plate
Renee Salamon
ace
… which is rather lovely
April 5th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
I'm surprised there are no tongue licking marks :)
April 5th, 2023
