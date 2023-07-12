Sign up
Photo 537
I received this beautiful bouquet after 2 days hospitalisation
12th July 2023
12th Jul 23
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
645
photos
38
followers
42
following
530
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
Tags
white
,
red
,
yellow
,
flowers
,
pink
Elyse Klemchuk
These are very beautiful!
July 13th, 2023
Karen
ace
Very pretty! I hope you are doing ok now.
July 13th, 2023
