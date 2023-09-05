Previous
IMG_3967

One of the many ditches showed this reflection
5th September 2023 5th Sep 23

Agnes

@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
John Falconer ace
Well spotted. and Photographed.
September 5th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
lovely
September 5th, 2023  
