Photo 590
IMG_3967
One of the many ditches showed this reflection
5th September 2023
5th Sep 23
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
25th August 2023 4:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. and Photographed.
September 5th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
September 5th, 2023
