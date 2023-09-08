Sign up
Previous
Photo 593
Testicle of the dandelion
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
711
photos
38
followers
41
following
162% complete
View this month »
586
587
588
589
590
591
592
593
Latest from all albums
590
32
83
591
33
84
592
593
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
15th August 2023 3:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
white
,
flower
Olwynne
Iconic photo. I love dandelion heads. The grandkiddies love blowing the seeds
September 8th, 2023
