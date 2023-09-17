Previous
IMG_3852 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 602

IMG_3852

Coot between the reed
17th September 2023 17th Sep 23

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
164% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
September 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise