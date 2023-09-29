Previous
IMG_4166
IMG_4166

This boat is sinking
29th September 2023

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Judith Johnson ace
Super shot, shame about the boat
September 29th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
September 29th, 2023  
Wylie ace
A bit sad!
September 29th, 2023  
