Previous
Photo 632
Waiting for the next rain shower
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
1
1
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
777
photos
39
followers
43
following
173% complete
625
626
627
628
629
630
631
632
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPad (6th generation)
Taken
15th October 2023 6:36pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
trees
,
clouds
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderfully brooding sky
October 16th, 2023
