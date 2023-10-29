Previous
IMG_3169 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 645

IMG_3169

The apple and his shadow
29th October 2023 29th Oct 23

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
176% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Stunning
October 29th, 2023  
Lin ace
Love this - well done!
October 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise