Photo 659
IMG_4303
Hidden in dark corner I saw this mushroom
12th November 2023
12th Nov 23
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
805
photos
40
followers
42
following
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
11th November 2023 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
green
,
mushroom
,
leaves
,
brown
bkb in the city
Great find and capture
November 12th, 2023
