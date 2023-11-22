Sign up
Previous
Photo 669
IMG_4326
I doubt whether this is healthy water
22nd November 2023
22nd Nov 23
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
662
663
664
665
666
667
668
669
Tags
ducks
Dianne
Ducks are the worst at my waking their water dirty. We used to have ducks in with the hens but let them out to free range as they dirtied the hen’s drinking water!
November 22nd, 2023
