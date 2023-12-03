Sign up
Previous
Photo 680
IMG_4363
Sunset with modern street lamp
3rd December 2023
3rd Dec 23
0
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
826
photos
41
followers
38
following
186% complete
View this month »
673
674
675
676
677
678
679
680
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
30th November 2023 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
blue
,
lamp
,
orange
,
yellow.
,
grey
