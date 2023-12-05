Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 682
IMG_6462
Artist David Bake made this work of art with young people against senseless violence
5th December 2023
5th Dec 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
828
photos
41
followers
38
following
186% complete
View this month »
675
676
677
678
679
680
681
682
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Taken
5th December 2023 5:28pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orange
,
sculpture
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close