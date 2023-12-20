Sign up
Photo 697
IMG_4382
Artificial snowmen in the shop window at bakery with the reflection of the houses across the street
20th December 2023
20th Dec 23
2
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
843
photos
42
followers
39
following
190% complete
690
691
692
693
694
695
696
697
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
6th December 2023 12:06pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflection
,
houses
,
snowmen
Harry J Benson
ace
Good find
December 20th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
December 20th, 2023
