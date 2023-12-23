Previous
IMG_4449 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 700

IMG_4449

Christmas houses with bell gable, stepped gable and light
23rd December 2023 23rd Dec 23

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
191% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
And a nice house it is!! Great shot.
December 23rd, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise