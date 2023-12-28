Previous
IMG_4464 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 705

IMG_4464

Waiting for food
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
193% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise