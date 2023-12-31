Sign up
Photo 708
Tradition in the Netherlands
Eat OLIEBOLLEN
There is no translation for OLIEBOLLEN
HAPPY NEW YEAR TO EVERYBODY
31st December 2023
31st Dec 23
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
netherland
Harry J Benson
ace
Happy New Year
December 31st, 2023
