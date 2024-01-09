Sign up
Previous
Photo 716
Despite the cold still in bloom
9th January 2024
9th Jan 24
3
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
yellow
,
flowers
Beverley
ace
Your lucky! So beautiful…
January 9th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
January 9th, 2024
Lisa Brown
ace
Oh wow. A breath of fresh air. How nice to see and so lovely
January 9th, 2024
