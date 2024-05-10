Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 827

The photo is not that sharp, but I was happy with it.
My grandfather was the leader of this group, my father and two of his brothers played there.
Agnes

Beverley ace
Wonderful photo of special memories, I adore old photos they have sooo much character
May 10th, 2024  
