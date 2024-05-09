Previous
by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 826

Our new modern bakery shop in Assendelft
9th May 2024 9th May 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
226% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Looks very nice
May 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise