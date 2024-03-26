Sign up
Photo 782
Photo 782
IMG_4749
A house on the water with a sawn-off tree in de foreground
26th March 2024
26th Mar 24
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
936
photos
45
followers
39
following
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
25th March 2024 5:01pm
Tags
reflection
,
building
Mallory
ace
Great reflections
March 26th, 2024
