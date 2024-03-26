Previous
IMG_4749 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 782

IMG_4749

A house on the water with a sawn-off tree in de foreground
26th March 2024 26th Mar 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mallory ace
Great reflections
March 26th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise