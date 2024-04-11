Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 798
IMG_4810
Just a little while and the new bakery shop will be ready in my neighbourhood in Assendelft
11th April 2024
11th Apr 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
953
photos
45
followers
39
following
218% complete
View this month »
791
792
793
794
795
796
797
798
Latest from all albums
792
793
794
795
796
797
51
798
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
6th April 2024 12:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
assendelft
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close