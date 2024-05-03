Sign up
Photo 820
I enjoyed this spring day
3rd May 2024
3rd May 24
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Tags
yellow
,
buildings
,
spring
,
m
Karen
ace
Very nice photograph of the flowers and canal.
May 3rd, 2024
