Photo 865
IMG_5034
3 small white clouds in a blue sky
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
1
0
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1022
photos
45
followers
35
following
236% complete
858
859
860
861
862
863
864
865
4
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
9th June 2024 8:28am
Public
sky
,
blue
,
clouds
Karen
ace
Pretty little balls of fluffy cloud - very nice.
June 17th, 2024
