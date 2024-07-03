Previous
IMG_5090 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 881

IMG_5090

The fan reflects through the window in the evening sky
3rd July 2024 3rd Jul 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
241% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Neat reflection!
July 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise