IMG_5291
Moth rests on the window
11th August 2024
11th Aug 24
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
365
iPhone 13 Pro
2nd August 2024 7:30pm
moth
wendy frost
ace
Great capture and details.
August 11th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Neat nature shot
August 11th, 2024
