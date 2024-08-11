Previous
IMG_5291 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
Photo 920

IMG_5291

Moth rests on the window
11th August 2024 11th Aug 24

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
252% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

wendy frost ace
Great capture and details.
August 11th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Neat nature shot
August 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise