Previous
Photo 926
The yellow coneflower in black and white
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
1085
photos
45
followers
34
following
253% complete
View this month »
Views
2
365
iPhone 13 Pro
16th August 2024 3:10pm
black
white
flowers
