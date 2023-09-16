Sign up
37 / 365
IMG_4105
September 2023, mother duck has to raise 9 babies before winter comes.
16th September 2023
16th Sep 23
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
724
photos
39
followers
42
following
Tags
green
,
ducks
Lin
ace
Adorable.
September 16th, 2023
Beverley
ace
Adorable is the word! Lovely to see
September 16th, 2023
