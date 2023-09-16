Previous
IMG_4105 by agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
IMG_4105

September 2023, mother duck has to raise 9 babies before winter comes.
16th September 2023 16th Sep 23

Agnes

ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Lin ace
Adorable.
September 16th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Adorable is the word! Lovely to see
September 16th, 2023  
