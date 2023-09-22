Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
43 / 365
Magpie is looking for crumbs of bread
22nd September 2023
22nd Sep 23
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
756
photos
39
followers
43
following
12% complete
View this month »
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
Latest from all albums
612
613
45
614
615
616
617
618
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
Extra 1
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
30th September 2023 4:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close