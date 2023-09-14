Sign up
IMG_4148
Enjoy my new pot of plants
14th September 2023
14th Sep 23
Agnes
ace
@agnesvanderlindeicloudcom
My name is Agnes and I live in Assendelft, a village in the Netherlands. I have 3 great loves: first, my family; second, calligraphy, and...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Extra 2
Camera
iPhone X
Taken
25th September 2023 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
green
,
yellow
,
plants
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
September 26th, 2023
