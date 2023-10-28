Previous
Autumn in Minneapolis by agodsey
9 / 365

Autumn in Minneapolis

Walking along the Stone Arch Bridge before a year-long construction begins.
28th October 2023 28th Oct 23

Amy Godsey

@agodsey
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise