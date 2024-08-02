Previous
Palms Up by aikiuser
Photo 429

Palms Up

Another from the Fullerton Arboretum. The iPhone was handy, but I'd love to go back sometime with my good camera! Bob

Thanks for looking--Peace
2nd August 2024 2nd Aug 24

aikiuser (jenn)

ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise