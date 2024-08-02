Sign up
Previous
Photo 429
Palms Up
Another from the Fullerton Arboretum. The iPhone was handy, but I'd love to go back sometime with my good camera! Bob
Thanks for looking--Peace
2nd August 2024
2nd Aug 24
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
@aikiuser
June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
1588
photos
121
followers
113
following
117% complete
View this month »
422
423
424
425
426
427
428
429
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
2020 and Beyond!
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
palm
,
b/w
