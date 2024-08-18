Previous
Painted Sunset by aikiuser
Painted Sunset

Because sometimes ETSOI is fun. ...especially when the original image is pretty dull.

Practice Peace.
aikiuser (jenn)

June 2024: I'm back! Absent during a couple of rough years, I'm here again to try getting out of my head and back into my...
