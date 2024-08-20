Previous
Backlit by aikiuser
Backlit

A cholla, so common in New Mexico and the southwest. Beautiful, but beware!

Happy Birthday, momm. I miss you...

Peace
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

aikiuser (jenn)

